If you’ve been wondering how to find the best low cost car insurance Florida, your search for good advice is over. Here, we’ve compiled the best advice we have on finding the best quotes, keeping your rates low, and judging the quality of a firm based on as little information as the tone of the representative on the phone. It’s not easy to find low cost car insurance Florida, as it’s one of the most expensive states in the USA, but once you know a few tricks, it’s not so hard, either. Let’s start by taking a look at this first tip: Look local.



The first tip is to deal primarily with local firms. These are most likely to treat you well, as they’re smaller, and rarely have the ‘luxury’ of ignoring clients who are dissatisfied with their service, as they have much fewer. This means they have to pay attention to you, and are more likely to have competitive rates and policies than are bigger companies that can get away with overcharging or ignoring you. It’s sad you have to consider things like this, but it is simply the state of modern business. So, look to your local providers to start.

Make a list

Once you’ve made a list of the best local firms, based, we recommend, on the advice of your friends and family, you should call them up to get exact quotes. Now, these quotes will not really be exact — a quote really is just an estimate — but it’ll give you a very good idea as to how much you’ll be expected to pay each month. This is a great way to start comparing the best rates available to you. And once you have these numbers, you can narrow down your list from many to just a few.



You ́re almost there! This handful of firms can still be a daunting list. So, think back to how easy it was to deal with representatives for each company. Were the people on the phone for firm X particularly rude? What about for firm Y? Where they particularly polite? Take these things into consideration. Rude representative usually associate with bad business, so don’t do anything with these people. Rather, associate only with the businesses that seemed to treat you well to begin with. This is a great way to narrow down a large list and ensure you’ll only enjoy the best of the best service in the long run.

Make your choice

Finally, consider whether or not this or that firm is likely to reduce your rates over time if you don’t incur any accidents that require you to invoke your insurance policy. Many firms will charge you less after a certain number of months of good driving, to encourage you to stay safe on the roads. This is, of course, a great way to choose a firm — incentives are always great to have — and is definitely something to consider.

